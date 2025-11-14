Chimp on the loose: Zoo visitors told to shelter in place

INDIANAPOLIS — Visitors at the Indianapolis Zoo were instructed to shelter in place after an animal apparently escaped.

WXIN reported that first responders were initially dispatched to the zoo for a reported animal bite.

But the Indy Star reported that it was unclear as of late Friday morning if anyone had been bitten and the call was changed to an investigation.

Zoo guests were told to stay inside the dolphin exhibit and other exhibit buildings, while others were told to go to their cars as the zoo was on lockdown, the newspaper and WTHR reported.

WXIN reported that the chimp was seen on top of the chimpanzee enclosure and was not able to escape the zoo.

The zoo is home to the International Chimpanzee Complex which was described as "a bustling habitat for learning, play and exploration" and is home to almost 20 primates.

“The vast majority of the Chimpanzee Trail is visible to visitors, stretching directly over and alongside public walkways for a one-of-a-kind viewing experience,” the zoo said.

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2025 Cox Media Group