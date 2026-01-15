College Football Hall of Fame adds 18 players, 4 coaches

Running back Mark Ingram, the first Alabama player to win the Heisman Trophy and who sparked the Crimson Tide to a national title in 2009, was among 18 players and four coaches selected to the College Football Hall of Fame.

Other notable members of the Class of 2026 announced by the National Football Foundation on Wednesday include Aaron Donald, a fearsome defensive tackle at the University of Pittsburgh; Ndamukong Suh, an equally dominant DT at the University of Nebraska who won the Bednarik, Lombardi, Nagurski and Outland trophies in 2009; Florida State wide receiver Peter Warrick; Ohio State linebacker James Laurinaitis; Georgia running back Garrison Hearst; Syracuse wide receiver/kick returner Marvin Harrison; and University of Virginia wide receiver Herman Moore.

The new inductees include six consensus first-team All-Americans, four multiyear first-team All-Americans and eight major award winners.

They were selected from among 79 players and nine coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision and 100 players and 35 coaches from the divisional ranks.

Here are the other former players who gained entry into the Hall of Fame, which is located in Atlanta. The new members will be inducted on Dec. 8 during the National Football Foundation’s awards dinner in Las Vegas:

Jerry Azumah, RB (1995-98) – University of New Hampshire;

Ki-Jana Carter, RB (1991-94) – Penn State;

Bruce Collie, OT (1981-84) – University of Texas at Arlington;

George Cumby, LB (1976-79) – University of Oklahoma;

Chris Hudson, DB (1991-94) – University of Colorado;

Olin Kreutz, C (1995-97) – University of Washington;

Jordan Lynch, AP/QB (2010-13) – Northern Illinois;

Terence Newman, CB (1999-2002) – Kansas State;

Bob Novogratz, OG (1957-58) – U.S. Military Academy;

Eric Weddle, S (2003-06) – University of Utah.

Coaches entering the Hall include Gary Patterson, who went 181-79-0 at Texas Christian; Chris Petersen of Boise State and Washington, who compiled a 147-38-0 record; the late Jim Margraff, who had a 221-89-3 record at Johns Hopkins; and the late Ken Sparks, who went 338-99-2 and won five national titles at Carson-Newman.

“We are thrilled to announce the 2026 College Football Hall of Fame Class,” NFF Chairman Archie Manning, the former Ole Miss quarterback star and Class of 1989 inductee, said in a statement. “Each of these legends ranks among the absolute best to have ever played or coached the game, and we look forward to adding their incredible accomplishments to those permanently enshrined in the NFF Hall of Fame.”

