Deion Sanders reveals he beat cancer, had bladder removed

BOULDER, Colo. — University of Colorado football coach Deion Sanders said during a news conference on Monday that he had undergone surgery to remove his bladder after doctors discovered a tumor.

Sanders, 57, said there are no traces of cancer and that he expects to coach this season. Sanders has a 13-12 record in two seasons at Colorado.

Janet Kukreja, the director of urologic oncology at the CU Cancer Center/UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital, told reporters that she considers “Coach Prime” cured.

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders and his medical team announced that he had a bladder tumor that has been removed and is now “cured from the cancer.” pic.twitter.com/Y6pZO9ETH4 — ESPN (@espn) July 28, 2025

Kukreja said that a new bladder was created from his small intestine, which creates no chance of rejection.

Sanders added that he has lost 25 pounds since his surgery and is still coming to grips with health issues, including controlling his bladder.

“You have no idea how good God has been to me,” Sanders told reporters.

Sanders deflected questions about his health during Big 12 media days earlier this month and previously had not spoken publicly about his condition.

Sanders, who spent 14 seasons in the NFL and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011, was diagnosed with cancer on April 14 and underwent surgery on May 9.

Sanders said he would adapt to his issues while coaching the Buffaloes.

“You’re going to see a port-a-potty on the field. It’s real,” he said. “I’m able, I’m strong, I’m ready. I’m still probably 12 pounds down ... but I’m truly thankful.”

Sanders has battled blood clots in his legs, had two toes amputated in 2022 and emergency surgery in June 2023 to treat the clots.

In a recent video posted to YouTube, Sanders revealed that he had to make a will as he dealt with his health issues.

During his news conference, Sanders stressed the importance of looking after one’s health.

“Men, everybody, get checked out,” he said. “Because if it wasn’t for me getting tested for something else, they wouldn’t have stumbled up on this.”

