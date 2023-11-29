Evan Ellingson: Former child actor died from accidental fentanyl overdose

Evan Ellingson, a former child actor best known for his roles in “CSI: Miami” and the film “My Sister’s Keeper,” died from an accidental fentanyl overdose.

The 35-year-old actor was found dead at his home in Fontana, California, on Nov. 5. The San Bernardino County Coroner confirmed the cause of death to the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said that an autopsy was performed on Ellingson the day after his death, People reported.

Ellingson had several roles in projects during his childhood and teen years, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He began acting in 2001 when he appeared in a made-for-television movie, “Living in Fear,” and an episode of “General Hospital.” He appeared in several other television shows and movies before landing one of his most memorable roles, playing Jesse Fitzgerald, in2009′ss “My Sister’s Keeper,” which starred Cameron Diaz, Abigail Breslin, Alec Baldwin and Joan Cusack.

Ellingson also appeared on the TV series “24″ and “Titus,” and in 18 episodes of “CSI: Miami.” He also held roles in films including “The Bondage” and “Letters from Iwo Jima,” which were both released in 2006.

In a 2009 interview with The Philippine Star, Ellingson said he “never had the same (childhood) experience with my friends.”

“I never had more time with them,” he said. “However, my childhood was a cool one. I was busy doing the things I love. I had no regrets because I found my passion for acting early on.”

Ellingson’s father previously told TMZ that the actor struggled with drugs and had been residing in a sober-living home. He added that his son was doing better before his death, Entertainment Weekly reported.

The actor said during a 2021 video that he sought addiction recovery treatment at River’s Edge Ranch after taking “heavy drugs” when he was 19 years old.

