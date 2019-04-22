0 Granddaughter of Disney co-founder says Disney CEO's $65.6 million salary is ‘insane'

The granddaughter of a Disney co-founder sounded off on Twitter Sunday, calling the $65.6 million salary that Disney CEO Bob Iger received last year “insane.”

Abigail Disney, the granddaughter of Walt Disney’s brother Roy O. Disney, started the discussion over Disney’s pay disparities while speaking at the Fast Company Impact Council on Thursday.

Disney said that while she believes Iger is leading the company “brilliantly,” she believes some of that money could be better spent by raising wages of lower-paid Disney workers.

“What on earth would be wrong with shifting some of the profits—the fruits of these employees‘ labor— to some folks other than those at the top?” she tweeted.

Dividing up the millions of dollars given as bonuses to higher-ups among those on the bottom quarter of the company’s payroll, she said, could make a major difference in those workers’ lives.

“Anyone who contributes to the success of a profitable company and who works full time to do so should not go hungry, should not ration insulin, and should not have to sleep in a car,” she said.

Disney stressed that her opinions were hers alone and that she does not speak for her family or the Disney company.

There are just over 200K employees at Disney. If you took half that 65 M bonus, along with half the very generous bonuses everyone else up in the C suites got, I am quite certain you could move significant resources down the line to more evenly share in the great success — Abigail Disney (@abigaildisney) April 21, 2019

At the 65M dollar bonus range we are talking about something ridiculous. If you send your kid to an expensive school and we cut your bonus in half, gosh you’d give up 740 years of her education. 7.5 $5M yachts you can’t buy. 3.5 $10M jets. — Abigail Disney (@abigaildisney) April 21, 2019

A full time worker—at any job— should be able to afford medicine food housing transportation child care and education. At a minimum! Do not insult them by implying they are not trying hard enough. If you need beds changed and towels washed, and you are unwilling to do so yourself — Abigail Disney (@abigaildisney) April 21, 2019

