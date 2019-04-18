Disney now able to operate theme parks through solar energy

ORLANDO, Fla. - Disney World has gone solar and is now able to operate entire theme parks courtesy of the sun.
Tucked along the edges of State Road 429 are more than a half-million solar panels that are capable of reaching 50 megawatts of power.
"We hope everybody is as excited as we are about harnessing the power of the sun," said Environmental Integration Director Angie Renner.
The 50 megawatts are enough to power 25 percent of all of Disney World's power needs.
The panels are also capable of moving so they can track the sun as it crosses the sky.
Disney has chosen to go solar because it is part of its plan to cut its greenhouse emissions by 50 percent by the year 2020.
