Human remains found in abandoned storage unit, police say

THE DALLES, Ore. — It was like a macabre episode of “Storage Wars.”

Authorities in Oregon are investigating after what appeared to be human remains were discovered in an abandoned storage unit.

According to a news release from The Dalles Police Department, police responded to a 911 call on Tuesday from a caller who said he had bought the storage unit at a U-Haul Moving and Storage Facility on West 6th Street and made the grisly discovery.

Later that day, with assistance from the Oregon State Police Crime Laboratory response team, a search warrant was executed and the remains were recovered.

The identity of the person will be determined through an autopsy with the State Medical Examiner.

Tawnya Williams, who was picking up dinner at a fast food restaurant, said eating with her family at a local restaurant across the street from the storage unit, said the situation seemed to be unusual.

“Other people have been found in homes and stuff, but this is definitely different,” Williams said. “You kinda wonder if the person has been gone for a long time.”

Police said an investigation is ongoing.

“Every available resource is being brought to bear to investigate this potential crime and I have every confidence in the abilities of our Detectives and our partner agencies assisting us in this investigation,” The Dalles police Chief Tom M. Worthy said in a statement.

The Dalles is approximately 85 miles east of Portland.

