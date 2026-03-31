JetBlue raises checked baggage fees, citing higher fuel costs

JetBlue Airways is raising its rates for checked baggage, citing rising fuel costs due to the conflict in the Middle East.

The New York-based air carrier is listing a $39 price to check a first piece of luggage for domestic, Caribbean and Latin America flights, CNBC reported.

That is a $4 increase from the previous rate, according to CBS News.

Checking a second bag will cost passengers $59, the airline said. That is a $9 increase.

JetBlue has raised checked bag fees to offset the impact of higher jet fuel prices amid the Iran war.



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These prices are valid only for bags that are checked in more than 24 hours before departure. A first bag checked in less than 24 hours before takeoff will cost $49, while a second bag costs $60.

Passengers must now pay at least $39 to check a bag, up $4 per bag from the previous $35 fee. Checking a second bag now costs at least $59, up from $50. Those rates apply to bags checked more than 24 hours before departure.

“As we experience rising operating costs, we regularly evaluate how to manage those costs while keeping base fares competitive and continuing to invest in the experience our customers value,” JetBlue said in a statement.

The airline added that it only increases fees “when necessary.”

The rate increases are for Blue, Blue Basic, Blue Extra and EvenMore customers.

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