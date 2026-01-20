Louvre theft: Video shows thieves breaking into cases, taking historic jewels

French television has aired the video from inside the Louvre Museum, which shows the brazen daylight robbery that allowed thieves to get away with several historic jeweled pieces.

The thieves broke into the Apollo Gallery, where the footage was filmed by surveillance cameras, in October.

One of the alleged burglars wore a black balaclava and a yellow, high-visibility jacket. A second person was seen wearing all black with a motorcycle helmet, CBS News reported.

They used high-powered disk cutters to break a reinforced window and then cut into display cases.

Staff members were in the gallery when it happened, but staff are not trained to confront thieves and instead, evacuate museum visitors, according to CBS News.

The Times reported that museum guards appear to hesitate, with one making a phone call and another grabbing a stanchion before changing his mind.

The burglars were in the museum for about four minutes, The Times reported.

Police, who had been called museum security, arrived at the building about a minute after the burglars left.

Nine pieces were initially taken and none have been recovered, except for a crown that was dropped during the burglars’ escape.

The value of the jewels stolen was about €88 million or about $103 million.

So far, four alleged robbers have been arrested and face charges in connection with the theft. Police believe they have all of those responsible, Le Monde reported.

© 2025 Cox Media Group