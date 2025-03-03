New iced cherry chai & lavender beverages return to Starbucks

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Spring menu is here at Starbucks, and starting Tuesday, the new iced cherry chai and lavender beverages will be available for an exclusive time only.

Starbucks is saying hello to the new Spring editions of its menu. The menu will include the new iced cherry chai and returning lavender beverages, including the iced lavender cream oat milk matcha and iced lavender oat milk latte.

Starbucks new Spring menu Editions (Starbucks/Starbucks)

Coffee lovers will not forget the new jalapeño chicken pocket that will be joining Starbucks’ permanent menu.

For a limited time, customers can get one free packet of the new TRUFF hot sauce in original or jalapeño lime with any breakfast sandwich, breakfast wrap, egg bites, bakes, lunch sandwiches, or pockets.

A new blonde roast coffee also arrives just in time for the sun-shining season.

The new Starbucks Sunsera Blend, Starbucks’s smoothest, brightest and most versatile coffee yet, will be available on the permanent menu in Starbucks cafes and on grocery shelves.

