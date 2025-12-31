New Year’s Day 2026: What’s open, what’s closed?

It’s New Year’s Day, and there always seems to be a need to buy something -- whether it is ice or food for a party, aspirin to ease the pain from the previous night’s revelry, or simply to see if there are any deals to be had.
Many retailers, grocery stores and pharmacies will be open on New Year’s Day, but some may have modified hours. Check your local store before you go.
Because New Year’s Day is a national holiday, all federal and state buildings will be closed.
Here is a list of places that are either open or closed on New Year’s Day:
Grocery stores and drug stores
- Aldi: Closed.
- BJ’s: Open regular hours, including gas stations.
- Buc-ee’s: Open regular hours
- Costco: Closed.
- CVS: Most stores open regular hours. You can check hours at cvs.com.
- Harris Teeter: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.
- Kroger: Most Kroger locations will operate during normal hours
- Publix: Stores will operate during normal hours, but some locations may close early.
- Sam’s Club: Closed.
- Target: Open on New Year’s Day
- Trader Joe’s: Closed.
- Walgreens: Most stores open regular hours, but some might have limited hours. Most pharmacies are closed. Click here to check your location
- Walmart: Open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Whole Foods: Stores open for modified hours. Check your location.
What is closed?
- Post offices
- Most banks
- FedEx
- UPS
- The New York Stock Exchange
© 2025 Cox Media Group