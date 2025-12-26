Surfing Santas in Cocoa Beach attracted over 12,000 attendees on Christmas Eve

COCOA, Fla. — The Surfing Santas event occurred on Christmas Eve in Cocoa Beach, attracting over 12,000 spectators who watched surfers dressed as Santa, elves, and reindeer ride waves for charity.

The event, a cherished tradition, raised over $100,000 last year for charities such as cancer organizations and the Florida Surf Museum. This year, attendees experienced a special highlight with one Santa leaping from a helicopter to celebrate the occasion.

The event’s organizer, Santa Goff, expressed his feelings about the special celebration. “This is what I call the kind of Christmas, a sand Christmas. Most people have snow. We do sand,” he said, emphasizing the local twist on holiday festivities.

Surfer Michael Sweeney commented on the event’s growth, saying, “It gets bigger and bigger every year. This is the biggest we’ve seen it.” This sentiment shows the growing community involvement and participation in the event.

Kyle Constantine, another surfer, stressed the event’s importance within the community, saying, “It’s the thing to do every single year. Community local businesses...it’s good for charity and everything is just a lot of fun.” His remark highlights the community spirit that motivates participation and raises funds for important causes.

Last year, the event celebrated surfing and raised funds for local charities. Local businesses and surf enthusiasts made Surfing Santas a Cocoa Beach holiday staple.

Advertising for next year’s event has already started, as organizers aim to build on this year’s success and maintain the tradition in the future.

