ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 is honoring Crispus Attucks, a sailor who was among the first to give his life for American freedom. Attucks died in 1770 during the Boston Massacre while resisting British rule.

Attucks, of African and Native American descent, became a symbol of courage and sacrifice in the colonial fight against Britain. His death helped spark the American Revolution and the formation of the U.S.

Attucks worked as a sailor before his role in the American Revolution. His life and death have been highlighted as part of a broader recognition of the people and movements that helped shape the nation.

Officials observed that his dual heritage made him a unique figure in the early struggle for independence.

The 1770 conflict where Attucks died became a key moment in colonial resistance against Britain. His role in the Boston Massacre remains significant in sparking the revolution.

