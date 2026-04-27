Recall alert: 108K Mitsubishi Outlander, Outlander PHEVs recalled

Mitsubishi has recalled more than 108,000 Outlander and Outlander PHEV vehicles because of a problem with the liftgate gas spring cylinders.

The recall affects 2018-2022 Outlander PHEV and 2014-2020 Outlander SUVs, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

The recall, numbered 26V252, expands on the previous recall, 25V507.

The liftgate gas spring cylinders can corrode and lose pressure, which could cause the cylinder to rupture or the liftgate to fall unexpectedly, the NHTSA said.

Mitshubshi will replace the left- and right-hand liftgate gas spring cylinders free of charge.

Owners will receive letters alerting them to the problem after June 17, but can contact Mitsubishi at 888-648-7820. The company’s internal recall number is SR-26-001.

The vehicle identification numbers can be searched on the NHTSA website starting June 3, the agency said.

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