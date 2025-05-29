Recall alert: 256K pounds of Dinty Moore Beef Stew recalled for foreign matter

Hormel has recalled hundreds of thousands of pounds of canned beef stew because it could possibly be contaminated with foreign materials.

The company has received three complaints from customers who said they found wood in their Dinty Moore Beef Stew, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said.

Hormel recalled 256,185 pounds of the canned stew with the best by date of Feb. 2028, lot code T02045 and establishment number EST 199G.

The cans of beef stew were shipped to stores nationwide, the FSIS said.

If you have the recalled cans of Dinty Moore, you should either throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Questions can be directed to Hormel Foods Corporation at 800-523-4635.

