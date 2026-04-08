State troopers rescue bear cub abandoned on interstate

State troopers in New Jersey were able to grin and bear it last week.

The law enforcement officials rescued a bear cub that apparently had been abandoned along a stretch of Interstate 78, according to a Facebook post by the New Jersey State Police.

On April 1, troopers responded after receiving a call about a bear cub that was observed by itself in a roadside ditch near Union Township, the Asbury Park Press reported.

“Upon arrival, troopers found the small cub alone and in need of assistance,” the state police wrote. “He was safely secured, transported back to the barracks, and later released to the Department of Environmental Protection for proper care. Thanks to the swift response of the troopers, the cub is now safe and receiving the attention he needs.”

The post by the state police also included a pair of photos. One shows a smiling trooper holding the cub, while the other one shows the animal wedged between the door and seat of the squad car.

The photos went viral, with many comments.

“He’s under arrest for being too cute,” one user noted.

“It wasn’t me… I didn’t do it!“ another person wrote. ”So cute!"

“Put him through the academy. Can you imagine busting through a door with a whole bear,” a third person posted.

State police posted video of the incident, with a trooper heading to a ditch after two witnesses directed him to the cub, “Today” reported.

The cub was not amused when it was picked up by the trooper, screeching in dismay.

“No, you’re just angry, you’ll get over it,” one woman is heard saying on the video.

“It’s OK,” the trooper assures the frightened animal.

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