Record temperature drop in Central Florida causes cold-stunned iguanas

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) warns that Florida’s colder weather is causing iguanas to freeze and become cold-stunned, raising concerns among residents about how to safely handle these reptiles.

When temperatures fall in Florida, frozen iguanas may be seen in different locations, raising key safety concerns for the public.

Colder weather in Florida can cause iguanas to freeze or become cold-stunned, a common phenomenon among Floridians. It is important for people to know how to handle them properly during these situations.

Residents should avoid bringing cold-stunned iguanas into their homes or cars. Doing so is discouraged as it can pose risks to both the iguana and household pets.

Additionally, pets should be kept separate from iguanas because they might react defensively by biting or scratching if they feel threatened. This behavior could cause injuries to pets or people.

It is also important to remember that moving cold-stunned iguanas is illegal. Experts highlight that these animals are indigenous to Florida and should be kept in their natural habitat whenever possible.

