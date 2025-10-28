The Stray Cats cancel tour due to Brian Setzer’s serious illness

Fans of The Stray Cats are going to be disappointed. The band’s tour is canceled.

It was scheduled to start on Oct. 25 but the first night was canceled because of Brian Setzer’s “serious illness,” Rolling Stone reported. Now the entire tour has been canceled.

Setzer wrote on Instagram, “I know this affects so many people and I am devastated to have to deliver this news. I’ve been trying to do everything I can to go on and do with this show, but it is just not possible. I’ve been looking forward so much to being on stage with my band mates again and playing for all of our amazing fans, and I’m gutted.”

The frontman earlier this year said he was diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder that has left him unable to play guitar. He said he was having issues playing at the end of the band’s last tour, Variety reported.

He said that there was no pain, but that it “feels like I’m wearing a pair of gloves when I try to play,” Rolling Stone reported.

Setzer vowed to beat the illness, but that it would take time.

He has not disclosed what illness he has, Ultimate Classic Rock reported.

©2024 Cox Media Group