‘Tay-gating’ prohibited: Security increased at Taylor Swift’s Wembley shows

No “Tay-gating” allowed this time. Taylor Swift fans who don’t have a ticket to her upcoming Wembley Stadium shows cannot hang out outside the venue to bask in the spectacle that is the Eras Tour.

The BBC reported that tailgating without tickets at the stadium during Swift’s five concerts this month will not be allowed. This isn’t the first time “Tay-gating” was banned at Wembley. People were not allowed to gather the last time she appeared there.

About 40,000 people who didn’t have tickets packed the hillside in Munich.

Wembley Stadium officials said “To support the safe entry and exit of everyone within the stadium, no one is allowed to stand outside any entrance or on the Olympic Steps at the front of the stadium,” adding that “Non-ticket holders will be moved on.”

Overnight camping is also not allowed at the stadium which is in a residential area, The Standard reported.

Other rules are in play for the concert, ones that had been put into place after the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing. They include only one A4-sized bag (about the size of a sheet of paper) allowed and a list of prohibited items such as banners, umbrellas, glass or metal containers, iPads, laptops, aerosols including sunscreen and signs larger than a sheet of A4 paper, or 8.27 by 11.69 inches.

The new rule comes about a week after a security threat forced the cancellation of her concerts in Vienna, Austria. Three people have been arrested in the plot “to carry out an attack using explosives and knives,” the BBC reported.

Swift will perform starting Thursday. All of her London dates are sold out for the last leg of her European portion of the tour, The Standard reported.

Wembley Stadium holds 90,000 people, Metro reported.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 StubHub’s top in-demand artists of summer 2024 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Taylor Swift attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A)

©2024 Cox Media Group