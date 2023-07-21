Trending

Walmart launches Walmart+ Assist for people receiving government assistance

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Walmart+ Assist Walmart is offering a discounted membership for its Walmart+ program for those on government assistance. (Walmart)

Walmart has launched a new program to help people who receive government assistance.

The retailer announced Walmart+ Assist, a program that offers qualifying people a half-priced membership to its Walmart+ program.

Walmart+ launched in 2020 and gives shoppers free shipping, free grocery delivery, gas discounts and video streaming on Paramount+. Typically the membership costs about $98 a year, but with Walmart+ Assist, that is cut by half to about $49 a year or $6.47 a month.

To qualify for the discounted rate, you have to verify your eligibility through SheerID. You can be a new member, existing member, canceled member, paused member or even a trial member of Walmart+. If you get your membership through a third party, however, that will need to be canceled before signing up for Walmart+ Assist.

The program was designed for people who receive government benefits through various programs such as SNAP, WIC, Medicaid, SSI, TANF, TTANF, NSLP or LIHEAP.

For more information, visit Walmart’s website.

