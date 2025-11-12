Woman drives SUV into Ulta Beauty after chase, police say

ROYAL OAK, Mich. — Law enforcement in suburban Detroit said a woman smashed her SUV into an Ulta Beauty store.

The incident was caught on camera.

Police in Royal Oak, Michigan, had responded to a report of a white SUV driving on train tracks early Sunday morning, WWMT reported.

Police pulled over the woman, identified as Katrina Patterson, 26. They said they noticed an open container of alcohol in the vehicle, so they asked for her license. She instead drove away.

Police followed her, the incident captured on their dash cam, as she eventually turned down an alley, went into a parking lot and accelerated, crashing into the Ulta windows.

She tried to leave, despite the SUV being fully inside the business, and she crashed into more parts of the building, and a police car before police were able to get her into custody, the Detroit Free Press reported.

The total value of the damage was not released, WJBK reported.

“She continued her attempts to drive away from officers and drove her vehicle further into the store, causing thousands of dollars in additional damage,” police said in a news release.

“The driver’s vehicle then became lodged on debris inside the store, and she was taken into custody without further incident,” they said.

Patterson and a passenger in her SUV had minor injuries that were treated at the scene.

No store employees or police officers were injured.

Patterson was charged with fleeing police, resisting arrest, and malicious destruction of a building, among other counts. Several of the charges were felonies, the Free Press reported.

While she was suspected of drunk driving, those charges were not initially filed as police waited for blood test results, WWMT reported.

