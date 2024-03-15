Woman tried to sell her 18-month-old child for $500, police say

PALATKA, Fla. — A woman was arrested days after authorities said she tried to sell her young child for $500 in Palatka, Florida.

The Palatka Police Department said Jessica Woods, 33, was seen hanging around a business with her young daughter on March 5. An anonymous witness spoke with Woods to see if she or her daughter needed any help after seeing her hanging around for a few days.

Woods told the witness that she didn’t need any assistance but offered to sell her child to them for $500, police said, according to USA Today. The witness declined Woods’ offer, so she walked away but left her daughter.

The witness picked up the girl and brought her to the police department. The Department of Children and Families took custody of her and the child has since been placed into foster care, police said.

Woods was located about two days later, police said, according to USA Today. She was arrested and ordered held on a $255,000 bond.

An order of no contact was completed which prohibits Woods from contacting her alleged victim. Court records obtained by USA Today did not clarify if that alleged victim was her daughter.

Woods is facing child cruelty charges, according to The Miami Herald.

