Florida could see shortage of 60,000 nurses over the next 9 years

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Hospital Association projects the state could face a deficit of up to 60,000 nurses by 2035.

This potential shortfall is accompanied by an existing shortage of primary care providers in nearly every county across Florida, according to state data.

Adding to concerns about future health care staffing, data from the University of South Florida indicates that only about 7% of nurses currently practicing in Florida are under age 30.

In response to these projections and current needs, schools throughout the state are expanding their healthcare programs.

The expansion of healthcare programs by schools aims to increase the number of qualified professionals entering the workforce.

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