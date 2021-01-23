Wrong number: Missouri girl’s phone swamped with calls seeking Arizona COVID-19 hotline

Wrong number: Missouri girl’s phone swamped with calls seeking Arizona COVID-19 hotline
A third grader in Missouri has been getting many phone calls because her telephone number is one digit off from an Arizona COVID-19 hotline. (Jung Yeon-Je/AFP via Getty Images)
By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Updated: January 23, 2021 - 6:55 PM

SULLIVAN, Mo. — An 8-year-old girl from Missouri is happy to have a cellphone, but not thrilled that strangers keep calling to ask about COVID-19 vaccine information in Arizona.

>> Read more trending news

Sophia Garcia, of Sullivan, used to live in Arizona, so her hand-me-down iPhone has a Phoenix telephone number, KTVI reported. Unfortunately, it is one digit off from Arizona’s COVID-19 vaccine helpline, according to KTVK.

Content Continues Below

The third grader’s phone has been ringing, even late at night.

“Every five minutes my phone keeps ringing,” Garcia told KTVK.

“Out of the blue and at all hours of the day-night, 24-7,” Emily Lewis, Garcia’s mother, told KTVI.

Lewis listened to voicemails and searched the internet and finally figured out that the Arizona health department’s phone line was a single digit off from Garcia’s phone, KTVK reported.

“We’re thinking that people are just getting the phone number stuck when they’re dialing it, and that’s how they’re reaching her phone number,” Lewis told the television station. “We just went through and deleted probably 30 to 40 phone calls.”

On Thursday, the family decided they needed to take stronger action. That came after a 75-year-old woman left a message, saying that “I’ve tried your website and it will not go through it keeps coming back please help me,” KTVK reported.

Garcia decided to record a message for her voicemail.

It says, in part, “Hi, you’ve reached Sophia’s iPhone. if you’re looking for a COVID vaccine, their number is,” and she gives the number, repeating it for emphasis, according to KTVK.

“We’re thinking that people are just getting the phone number stuck when they’re dialing it, and that’s how they’re reaching her phone number,” Lewis told the television station.

More coronavirus pandemic coverage:

>> Coronavirus: CDC acknowledges airborne transmission of COVID-19

>> Is it COVID-19, flu, cold or allergies? What is causing you to feel sick this year

>> Coronavirus: CDC updates guidance for COVID-19 testing

>> Dangerous hand sanitizer list up to more than 150 products, FDA announces

>> Wash your masks: How to clean a cloth face covering

>> Fact check: Will masks lower the oxygen level, raise the carbon dioxide in your blood?

>> How to not let coronavirus pandemic fatigue set in, battle back if it does

© 2021 Cox Media Group