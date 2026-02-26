Wu-Tang Clan co-founder Oliver ‘Power’ Grant dies

One of the founding members of the Wu-Tang Clan has died.

Oliver “Power” Grant was 52 years old.

Grant died on Feb. 23, but the cause and place of death were not released, according to Deadline.

News of his death, however, came as the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced on Wednesday that the Wu-Tang Clan was among the nominees for induction this year. Because Grant was not a performer, he was not listed as part of the announcement, Deadline explained.

The group posted to its Instagram account a tribute that read “Rest in Power, Power.”

Method Man wrote in a separate Instagram post, “Paradise my Brother safe Travels!!” and “Bruh I am not ok.”

Grant’s death was first reported by the hip-hop music site Okayplayer, which wrote on X.com, “Power helped build a global legacy rooted in independence, ownership, and culture,” adding, “His belief in creative control and community empowerment helped shape not only a group, but a dynasty that changed music forever.”

Grant was born in Jamaica in 1973 and raised in the Park Hill projects in Staten Island with other members of the Wu-Tang Clan, Deadline reported.

Rolling Stone said he was the person who got the money for the group to produce their first single, 1992’s “Protect Ya Neck.”

He called himself “the financial guy,” while Ghost and RZA “were the guys that had the musical talent.”

Grant was the executive producer on their first album, “Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)”, and founded the group’s clothing line Wu Wear.

The clothing line evolved into four retail stores through a partnership cemented by Grant with Macy’s. Wu Wear brought in $25 million at its peak, Rolling Stone reported.

When speaking about Wu Wear, Grant said, “That was all me. I had a crew of people who worked with me and helped me achieve and do the things that I wanted to do. But that was all my direction, based on how I saw it.”

“At the end of the day, it was just something I made for us, for them to project to the people. They never really actively took a part in it like that, although they were influential in the styling of what it was, just from being who they are and me knowing them as my friends, and now, my business partners,” People magazine reported.

Grant was also an actor, appearing in “Black and White” alongside other members of the Wu-Tang Clan, as well as Robert Downey Jr., Brooke Shields, and Mike Tyson. He also appeared in “When Will I Be Loved,” Coalition," and “Queen of Media,” according to Deadline

