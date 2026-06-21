CAVA opens new Davenport restaurant, raises funds for Feeding Tampa Bay

DAVENPORT, Fla. — CAVA, a fast-casual restaurant, has opened its new location in Davenport, Florida, and is raising funds for Feeding Tampa Bay as part of its grand opening.

This restaurant serves delicious Mediterranean-inspired bowls, pitas, dips, and dressings, and is open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The fundraising effort is a wonderful part of CAVA’s community spirit through their Community Day program, where new neighbors are warmly invited to enjoy a free meal, and donations are gladly accepted to support a local cause.

The company states that the new Davenport restaurant will hire 25 to 40 local employees and provides competitive pay and benefits.

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