A driver plows into people in the German city of Leipzig, killing 2 people

BERLIN — A driver plowed into people in the center of the German city of Leipzig on Monday, leaving two people dead, police said.

A city spokesperson said that another two people were seriously injured, German news agency dpa reported.

A statement posted on the Leipzig city website said the car and its driver had been stopped and no longer posed any danger.

The incident happened in the Grimmaische Strasse, a street that leads into central Leipzig's shopping area.

Leipzig is located southwest of Berlin and has more than 630,000 inhabitants, making it one of the biggest cities in eastern Germany.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.