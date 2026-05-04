Mother’s Day brunch options in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Several Central Florida restaurants are offering special menus and brunch options for Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 10.

Here are a few options for families looking to celebrate:

Four Flamingos: A Richard Blais Florida Kitchen will offer an à la carte brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with menu items including oysters, tuna dishes and brunch classics. Complimentary parking is available with validation.

Twin View at Evermore Orlando Resort will serve a special breakfast and lunch menu from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring items like crab cake, frittatas and skillet dishes.

Garden Grove at Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin will offer a breakfast buffet from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pricing is listed at $42 per adult and $18 per child. The restaurant will also offer a complimentary mimosa for mothers.

Reservations are recommended, as availability may be limited.

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