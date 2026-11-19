Elon Musk is backing away from President Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" brand after Republicans' midterm election wipeout. The world's richest man spent over $400 million on Trump-aligned Republicans running in November but admitted Wednesday that he feels "pretty foolish" for it. "I mean, I'm not MAGA," Musk said at the New York Times' DealBook Summit. Some Democrats were unimpressed: "You are still getting a subpoena," Sen. Ruben Gallego of Arizona wrote on X.

Democratic lawmakers in Mississippi want an investigation into whether eligible voters were mistakenly listed as inactive after a 60,000-count spike in inactive voters in the midterms compared to 2024. The shift apparently was caused by the integration of data from the credit reporting agency Experian into the voter roll maintenance process. The election saw Scott Colom unseat the GOP incumbent in a historic but razor-thin Senate win for Democrats — political momentum the party hopes to carry into next year's governor race.

Trump joined Chinese President Xi of China and Russian President Vladimir Putin for rare 3-way talks on nuclear risks on Thursday but failed to deliver any breakthroughs. The trio was to discuss the wars in Ukraine and Iran and how to reduce the dangers posed by nuclear arsenals. But after roughly 70 minutes behind closed doors, they agreed to a far narrower agenda: To reform the United Nations, refine more fossil fuels and curb the reach of the International Criminal Court. Read the AP's takeaways from the talks.

Here's the latest:

Ecuador is Hegseth’s latest stop in South America trip

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has stopped in Ecuador following a surprise visit a day earlier to Venezuela, where he signed a new military cooperation agreement.

The Pentagon said early Thursday that Hegseth would meet with President Daniel Noboa about working together on defense and countering drug trafficking.

After departing Caracas, Hegseth flew to Bogota, Colombia, where he presided over the delivery of a military transport plane. The plane’s delivery comes as Colombia’s new president embraces Trump’s policies on countering drug trafficking.

Kushner says Russia is ‘comfortable’ with NATO-like security guarantees for Ukraine to end war

U.S. envoy Jared Kushner on Thursday said Russia is “comfortable” with NATO-like security guarantees for Ukraine to end the war as it nears the five-year mark.

Another American envoy, Steve Witkoff, said U.S. President Donald discussed Ukraine and a peaceful end to the war during his trilateral talks with the Russian and Chinese leaders earlier Thursday.

Kushner and Witkoff met with European allies in Berlin to discuss their support for Ukraine.

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Trump dials into a meeting of European allies to discuss Ukraine after he spoke with Putin, Xi

U.S. President Donald Trump placed a call Thursday to talk to a meeting of European allies to discuss Ukraine after the American leader spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin in China.

U.S. envoy Jared Kushner said Trump spoke to the allies, who were meeting in Berlin as part of the so-called “Coalition of the Willing.”

He did not disclose what was said during the discussions between the European leaders and Trump.

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Trump announces news conference for Friday afternoon

Trump will hold a news conference Friday, soon after his return from an Asia trip that included meetings with China and Russia, the president said Thursday in a social media post.

The news conference is set for noon, he said.

“Heading back to Washington, D.C., from China. It was a Great and Highly Consequential Trip,” Trump said in a Truth Social post.

He added: “Also, will be discussing the Trade Deals with Thailand, the Philippines, and others.”

Sen. Thune says he’s ‘with Ukraine’ after Trump’s meeting with Putin and Xi

Senate Majority Leader John Thune said Thursday that he’ll wait to see “what was discussed, and maybe what was agreed to” after President Donald Trump met in China with President Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

But the South Dakota Republican said that “as far as I’m concerned, I’m with Ukraine” amid its war against Putin’s Russia.

Thune said he thinks most senators would agree with him.

“I think that’s going to be where most of my colleagues find themselves,” he said.

Some Democrats unimpressed with Elon Musk’s change in tenor

Responding to Musk’s turnabout on X, the social media platform Musk owns, Democratic Sen. Ruben Gallego of Arizona was concise: “You are still getting a subpoena.”

After spending more than $400 million on Trump-aligned Republicans in the midterm elections, Musk now insists he’s not a MAGA acolyte after all and feels “pretty foolish” for spending so much money on the cause.

Democrats scored sweeping victories after making Musk, other tech titans and the proliferation of artificial intelligence and AI data centers a feature of the midterm campaigns. Their party will take control of Congress and many more U.S. statehouses in January, with a promise of a regulatory crackdown and congressional investigations into tech firms' dealings with the Trump administration.

Kushner says he and Witkoff brief German chancellor on Trump’s talks in China

President Trump’s envoy and son-in-law Jared Kushner wrote on X that he and fellow U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff updated German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Trump’s “discussions in China and the latest efforts to achieve a just, lasting and durable peace in Ukraine.” He didn’t give details.

Kushner, Witkoff and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are holding talks in Berlin alongside dozens of European leaders who are supporting Ukraine's war effort and fear being sidelined by Trump's direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in China.

Witkoff could be seen talking to Zelenskyy as leaders gathered for a photo.

Hegseth delivers military plane to Colombia as US expands campaign against drug cartels

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has presided over the delivery of a military transport plane to Colombia, with the Pentagon chief hailing a shared fight against drug cartels.

The plane's delivery comes as Colombia's new president embraces President Trump's policies on countering drug trafficking, which include U.S. military attacks on alleged drug smuggling boats in Latin America.

The Trump administration has said it wants to extend that lethal campaign to land. Colombia has already joined the "Shield of the Americas" to fight so-called "narcoterrorists," while Hegseth has said Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella requested joint military operations with the U.S. in Colombia.

The C-130 Hercules aircraft is designed to transport troops into hostile areas and take off from makeshift runways. Hegseth told Colombians on Wednesday the plane was “just the beginning” as the U.S. expands production of military equipment as well as its focus on the Western Hemisphere.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore posts photo with newly elected Democratic Black governors

Simply captioning his Wednesday social media post “History,” the Democrat posed with Georgia’s Keisha Lance Bottoms, Wisconsin’s David Crowley, Nevada’s Aaron Ford, as well as Stacey Plaskett, incoming governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands who currently represents the territory in Congress.

Bottoms is the first Black woman elected governor in U.S. history. U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, a Republican elected as Florida's first Black governor and the nation's first elected Black Republican governor, was not pictured.

One photo in Moore’s post shows the members of historically Black fraternities and sororities making the signature hand gestures of Alpha Phi Alpha, Kappa Alpha Psi and Delta Sigma Theta.

Moore chairs the National Governors Association, which is hosting a New Governors Leadership Forum in Park City, Utah, this week.

Elon Musk backs away from Trump’s MAGA brand after Republicans’ midterm election washout

Elon Musk was on the front row at Donald Trump's second inauguration and has spent hundreds of millions of dollars trying to help the Republican president and his "Make America Great Again" allies win elections.

Now, after Republicans' midterm thrashing by Democrats, the world's richest man insists he's not a MAGA acolyte after all and feels "pretty foolish" for spending so much money on the cause.

“I mean, I’m not MAGA,” Musk told The New York Times on Wednesday during the newspaper’s DealBook Summit.

“I’m not sure what MAGA means,” Musk continued, “but I, I don’t think I’m, like, if, if that means sort of blind adherence to a set of policies by the Republican Party, then I certainly don’t have that. I think there are, there, there are positives and negatives in both parties.”

Musk, who's based himself and several of his companies in Texas, spent more than $400 million on Trump-aligned Republicans running in November. That included more than $150 million backing Texas Senate nominee Ken Paxton, who lost to Democrat James Talarico — Democrats' first statewide victory there in more than 30 years.

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Personal diplomacy between leaders overtakes traditional US alliances and partnerships

Many noted the number of warm greetings Trump had for Putin and Xi, and vice versa, with Xi hugging Trump upon his arrival Wednesday evening.

Xi also noted the personal element in the U.S.-China bilateral relationship in his public remarks, saying the two heads of state’s role in guiding the bilateral relationship “has no substitute.”

The summit also underscored Trump’s enthusiasm for a “G2” between the two leaders, Ali Wyne, senior research and advocacy adviser at the International Crisis Group, said in emailed comments.

“U.S. allies and partners understandably worry about where that sentiment leaves them in Washington’s strategic outlook, regardless of the assurances that they may receive from top Trump advisors and members of Congress,” he added.

Putin described the trilateral talks format as ‘useful and substantive’

“It’s not (just) an image; it is a serious collaborative work,” he said in a response to a question about whether this format is something other than just an image of three leaders coming together.

All three leaders “agree that it’s a useful format,” and such meetings can take place again. “But this format doesn’t set any overarching goals or aim to subordinate anyone to our decisions. Its goal is to find mutually acceptable solutions for the three of us, primarily in the area of security,” Putin said. “However, we have not agreed to meet regularly in this format.”

China wants to be ‘adult in the room,’ analyst says

Ruby Osman, a senior policy adviser at London’s Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, said China likes to position itself as a different kind of superpower from the U.S. and Russia — one that doesn’t get involved in wars and advocates for smaller states.

She said it’d be a hard position to defend if China is seen as cutting Ukraine out of decisions on its future.

“That’s why Beijing’s priority was steering the meeting away from specifics and towards big-picture principles,” she said. “Beijing wanted to be seen as the adult in the room.”

She added that under the surface, there would have been mutual distrust in the room, with real progress to occur in one-on-one meetings instead.

Putin said he and Trump share some common views

Putin said he has no doubt that Trump “genuinely strives to resolve conflicts,” including the fighting in Ukraine, and “genuinely strives to improve bilateral relations in a wide range of areas” including Russia-U.S. ties.

He said he and Trump held similar approaches to values, which “indicates a closeness of views.” He added that while there may not be total agreement, that was better than having no common ground.

He said they discussed, among other things, “the questions of democracy.”

“What is democracy? What is it? Is it a liberal order, which some circles around the world intended and still try to impose according to their own molds? Is this democracy? Or what is it, a liberal attempt to monopolize power — and really a liberal dictatorship?” Putin mused.

Putin describes talks as 'open and candid'

Speaking with journalists Thursday, Putin said that he discussed with Trump and Xi potential reform at the United Nations and the International Criminal Court, which Putin described as “exceeding their mandate by making political — rather than legal or judicial — decisions.”

Discussions on preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons and protecting maritime law were also on the table, he said.

Putin praised the open nature of the talks as helping the parties “better understand one another” ahead of potential future talks. “All in all, the meeting was highly productive,” he said.

Xi said 3 leaders held aligned views on safeguarding world peace

The Chinese leader said the talks with Trump and Putin were positive, constructive and fruitful, according to Chinese official news agency Xinhua.

Xi said they agreed major powers should take the legitimate security concerns of all countries seriously, and that they believe that dialogue and negotiation are the right choices for resolving differences, Xinhua reported.

“As long as dialogue does not stop, doors remain open, there is hope for peace,” he was quoted as saying.

He added they also recognized that cooperation is the path to address challenges. “The seeds planted at today’s trilateral meeting will surely take root, sprout, blossom and bear fruit,” he said.

China, Russia and U.S. agree on U.N. reforms, boosting fuel supplies and more

The three leaders said they also agreed to engage in dialogue to reduce nuclear risks after their first three-way meeting in China.

The summary of the meeting came Thursday from official Chinese news agency Xinhua and the Kremlin.

The declaration did not mention the wars in Ukraine or Iran, two issues that U.S. President Donald Trump said he raised with the leaders earlier in the day.

China blocks Bloomberg reporter from Xi-Putin-Trump meeting

The reporter, Annmarie Hordern, was blocked from entering the meeting with other journalists because she asked a question during Trump’s earlier meeting with Xi.

A White House official said the Chinese insisted that she not be allowed in despite the White House pushing for the reporter to be admitted. The official insisted on speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity surrounding the issue.

Jacqui Heinrich, president of the White House Correspondents Association, said on social media that it was “commendable that the WH is advocating for press access.”

Putin praises talks as he leaves

The Kremlin has released video of Xi escorting the Russian president to his car at the end of the negotiations and the two men shaking hands.

“I don’t think anyone even expected things to go so well,” Putin told Xi as the two men parted ways.

Inside the room with Trump, Putin and Xi

The three leaders were carefully staged at a table shaped like a ring with a burst of purple flowers in the middle.

For the portion of the meeting that reporters witnessed, the leaders mostly reflected on the warm interactions they have had.

As Xi spoke, Trump took it all in. He looked around the room and smiled at the thick pack of reporters who were kept behind a rope.

Putin, meanwhile, busied himself as Xi spoke, shuffling papers in front of him and writing. The Russian leader kept his eyes on his papers for much of it, but when it was his turn to talk, Trump looked at him and smiled.

At another point during Putin’s comments, Trump looked at the table as he listened while Xi stared straight ahead.

French minister downplays importance of 3-way summit

“These three leaders fundamentally disagree on everything, so they cannot agree on anything,” France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said in an interview with French broadcaster RTL.

“And as for this photograph that has generated so much discussion, it isn’t quite a photograph of the world’s three greatest powers, because the world’s three greatest powers are the United States, of course, China and the European Union.”

“These three countries are meeting because they have something in common: They all border the Pacific,” Barrot said. He added: “These three leaders agree on nothing, so, in a sense, nothing is going to come out of this meeting.”

Xi said China, the U.S. and Russia should maintain regular high-level exchanges

Xi said that as the world faces ongoing conflicts, the international community expects major powers to do more to encourage talks, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The Chinese leader called for establishing mechanisms for crisis communication and prevention to minimize misjudgments. He said China, Russia and the U.S. should continue to encourage parties to conflicts to sit down and talk and resolve disputes through political and diplomatic means.

Xi also said the countries should abandon the “Cold War mentality” and enhance economic and trade cooperation, and not pursue decoupling.

He said global energy security faces severe challenges, and the three nations can strengthen communication to safeguard the stability of energy supply chains, CCTV reported.

Putin said he discussed the conflict in Ukraine in his bilateral talks with Xi and Trump

Putin said the three nations had common interests in resolving regional conflicts.

The Russian president, like Xi, evoked World War II.

He said Russia, China and the U.S. are “united not only by our status as victors in World War II, but, most importantly, by our shared responsibility for maintaining international peace and security.”

He noted that the three countries were among the founders of the United Nations -- and he said the leaders should talk about food and energy security.

Xi calls for a nuclear-free world

Chinese President Xi Jinping said China, the U.S. and Russia must not cross each other’s red lines during the three-way meeting, calling for mutual respect, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Xi said the three countries need to be partners and friends and to strive to transcend the “Thucydides Trap.” The term was referring to the idea that when a rising power threatens to displace an established one, the result is often war.

He also said nuclear weapons should be prohibited and destroyed, calling for the building of a nuclear-weapon-free world and efforts to prevent a nuclear war.

“A nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought,” he was quoted as saying.

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