Student opens fire at a school in Turkey, killing 4 people

ANKARA, Turkey — A student has opened fire at two classrooms at a school in southeast Turkey on Wednesday, killing four people and wounding 20 others, an official said.

Kahramanmaras provincial Gov. Mukerrem Unluer said the student, who was also killed, was armed with guns belonging to his police officer father.

The victims included a teacher, he said.

The motive of the attack was not immediately known.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish media reports say authorities have sent police and ambulances to a school in southeastern Turkey after gunfire was heard there.

Video footage from the scene showed at least two people being put into ambulances outside the middle school in Kahramanmaras province.

A day earlier, 16 people, mostly students, were wounded when a former student opened fire at a high school in nearby Sanliurfa province.

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