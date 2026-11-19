BERLIN — U.S. envoy Jared Kushner said Thursday he believes Russia is "comfortable" with NATO-like security guarantees for postwar Ukraine, while Kyiv's European allies expressed concerns about President Donald Trump's meeting in China with the Kremlin leader.

President Vladimir Putin, meanwhile, vowed to retaliate against Ukraine for the "seriously damage" it caused with three aerial attacks this week on the vital Kerch Bridge, which links occupied Crimea with the Russian mainland.

“We will respond to these attacks, and I want everyone to be clear about that,” Putin told reporters in Shenzhen, China, where he attended the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

Kushner and fellow U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff were in Berlin to reassure nearly 40 European leaders about Trump's discussions on ending the nearly 5-year-old war at his historic trilateral talks with Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Ukraine has long sought entry into NATO, particularly for its common defense guarantee under the alliance's Article 5, in which an attack on one member is considered an attack on all. It was not immediately clear what form potential security guarantees would take, and whether Russia and Ukraine would ultimately accept them.

Trump signals support for security guarantee for Ukraine

The Berlin meeting was convened to explore Ukraine's postwar security arrangements with Kyiv's European backers. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to ensure that Russia doesn't invade again, while Moscow wants to keep the NATO military alliance away from its borders.

“I think we’ve gotten the Russians comfortable with that concept where any security guarantee for Ukraine would be based on Article 5,” Kushner said. “And I think that that comes with at least what the Russians are saying, which is their intention is when this war is over to not have another war in the future.”

Kushner said Trump is “open” to an Article 5-like security guarantee for Ukraine, although “obviously it has to be in America’s interest to do that. And we also have to make sure that it’s part of a broader security package.”

He stressed that Trump wants to make a deal with Europe “by his side,” and is not looking to impose a unilateral agreement.

"Any deal we do will be in close consultation with Ukraine and with Europe. And that’s something that he also asked us to come here today and reassure people in that regard,” said Kushner, who is Trump's son-in-law.

He and Witkoff have led Trump administration efforts to end the war that followed Russia's all-out invasion of Ukraine. The most recent talks in Abu Dhabi last week yielded no major breakthrough.

Trump called into the Berlin talks following his meeting with Putin, according to Kushner.

The Kerch Bridge is a symbol of Russia's hold on Crimea

Thursday's Berlin meeting came hours after the latest attack on the Kerch Bridge by Ukraine. The strikes have seriously damaged the 19-kilometer (12-mile) bridge over the Kerch Strait that links the Black and Azov seas. The span is vital to sustaining Russia’s military operations.

The bridge is a potent reminder of Russia’s illegal annexation of the Crimean Peninsula and has been a prime target for Ukraine.

Train traffic stopped after the overnight strike while authorities assessed the damage, but it resumed in the afternoon, according to Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.

The Ukrainian strikes seemed calculated to embarrass Putin as he met in China with Xi and Trump, as well as to undermine Russia's argument that its victory is inevitable.

In China, Putin insisted the bridge is a civilian asset, adding that he had ordered it closed to carrying military hardware or ammunition.

Putin also said that the road side of the bridge had been “seriously damaged” but vowed to rebuild it. The rail section, which runs parallel to the road, is believed to be stronger in order to bear the greater weight of cargo transport.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said Russia will need to reroute fuel and ammunition supplies over land, where “our drones are waiting for the cargo.”

Attacks kill 4 civilians in Russia, 2 in Ukraine, officials say

The Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday its defenses intercepted 53 Ukrainian drones over 10 Russian regions during the night.

A Ukrainian attack on Russia’s Saratov region killed three people and wounded two others, local Gov. Roman Busargin said, and a drone killed a woman traveling by bicycle with her 8-year-old grandson in the Bryansk region, Gov. Egor Kovalchuk said.

Ukrainian authorities said that Russia launched anti-ship missiles and 98 drones at Ukraine, with hits recorded at 18 locations. Explosions and sirens rang out across Kyiv during the day, and the Dutch and Austrian embassies sustained minor damage, officials said.

Two people, including a 44-year-old woman, were killed and at least 23 people, including a 12-year-old boy, were reported wounded as Russian strikes caused damage in 12 regions.

Russia’s bigger army hopes to exhaust Ukraine on the front line through sheer weight of numbers in terms of soldiers, armor and weapons. But Kyiv’s defenses are largely holding the Russians back, sapping Russian momentum with the help of drones that quickly choke off troop advances.

Russia has resorted to strategic bombing to wear down Ukraine's resistance, placing special emphasis on knocking out power ahead of winter, while Kyiv's domestically developed long-range drones and missiles have struck deep inside Russia, often targeting its oil refineries.

Kyiv fears Trump and Putin may try to decide Ukraine's fate

In China, Trump called Putin "my friend." The American president's relationship with Zelenskyy has soured recently, although the question of U.S. support for Ukraine could be raised by Democrats who will take control of Congress in January after their wins in the midterm elections.

European leaders have tried to isolate Putin diplomatically and have heavily sanctioned the Russian economy as they fear being sidelined by Trump's direct talks with Putin.

Kushner said that, in his talks with Putin and Xi, Trump “sent a very strong message to both of them on the desire for peace and would like to engage both of them very aggressively to get there.”

He deferred to Trump on giving any details of the “private discussions,” but added: “I believe he also came away believing that peace is achievable and we need to all work together to try and achieve it.”

Putin said in Shenzhen that the Kremlin is not against European participation in talks, but “we need to understand with what Europe will come to these negotiations.” The Kremlin has proposed to European officials through diplomatic channels to come to Moscow “to determine their position,” Putin said, without elaborating. No date has been set.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to say which European officials had been invited or whether Moscow had received a response, Russian state news agency Tass reported.

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Arhirova reported from Kyiv, Ukraine, and Hatton reported from Lisbon, Portugal. Associated Press writer Geir Moulson in Berlin contributed.

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