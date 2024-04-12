Bradenton man pleads guilty to assaulting law enforcement during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

WASHINGTON D.C. — A Florida man pleaded guilty Thursday to charges stemming from his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021 breach of the U.S. Capitol.

47-year-old John Anthony Schubert III, of Bradenton, pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to a felony charge of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers.

According to court documents, at approximately 1 p.m. on Jan. 6, Schubert joined a large crowd that was gathered near an area known as the “Peace Circle” in Washington D.C.

Investigators say Schubert joined a crowd of rioters that breached an area that was blocked by fencing and closed to the public, then made their way to the West Plaza.

According to the Department of Justice, while on the West Plaza, Schubert joined a group of rioters fighting a “heavily outnumbered” group of law enforcement officers who were trying to keep rioters from gaining access to the Capitol building.

During that “mele,” investigators say Schubert put his left shoulder and arm on an officer and used his body weight to push the officer.

According to court records, Schubert also attempted to punch one officer and only broke away from the fighting when he was sprayed with a “chemical irritant.”

Approximately an hour and a half after he joined the crowd at the Peace Circle, investigators say Schubert made his way to the Capitol’s Upper West Terrace and entered the building by climbing through a broken window.

Once inside, investigators say Schubert helped his parents climb through the same broken window before the group made its way through various locations in the Capitol, including the Rotunda and Statuary Hall.

According to court records, Shubert can be seen finally leaving the Capitol just before 2:45 p.m. through the East Front House Door.

FBI agents arrested Schubert in Bradenton on Oct. 4, 2023.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced by a judge on July 11.

According to the Department of Justice, more than 1,300 people from nearly all 50 states have been charged for crimes related to the Capitol breach, including nearly 500 charged with felony assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Read Schubert’s full criminal complaint below:





