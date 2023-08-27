Deputies: Armed fugitive arrested after fleeing traffic stop in Deltona

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Deltona man already wanted for multiple felonies is facing an even longer list of charges after deputies say he ran from a traffic stop Saturday night.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

According to the sheriff’s office, a Volusia County deputy attempted to pull over a white Kia SUV on Lake Helen Osteen Rd. around 7:30 p.m. Saturday for a traffic violation, but the driver didn’t stop.

The deputy did not engage in a pursuit of the SUV but continued in the same direction until they lost sight of the vehicle.

READ: Tropical Storm Idalia forms near Gulf of Mexico, continues towards Florida

According to the sheriff’s office, the same deputy continued to an address associated with the license plate number on the SUV and arrived to find the suspect vehicle in the driveway as the driver was getting out. Ignoring commands from the deputy, the driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot over a fence.

The sheriff’s office “Air One” helicopter responded to the scene and was able to pick up on a heat signature in a nearby wooded area.

Deputies approached the area on foot and successfully took 40-year-old Evans Leon-Paul, Jr. into custody without further incident.

READ: NASA’s SpaceX Crew-7 Mission successfully docks with International Space Station

A search of the area where Leon-Paul was found revealed a Glock 19 handgun that was reported stolen in 2021 along with extra magazines, ammunition, and a knife.

In addition to the weapons and ammo, deputies say they also found marijuana and THC wax.

In all, Leon-Paul was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, resisting an officer without violence, possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of cannabis wax, and driving with a suspended license.

READ: ‘An absolute tragedy’: Ocala officer injured during pursuit of driver involved in fatal hit & run

According to the sheriff’s office, Leon-Paul also had several active warrants for his arrest related to charges of shooting into a building, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of cocaine.

He’s being held on a total of $26,500 bond on the new charges, but is being held with no bond set for the warrants.

Evans Leon-Paul, Jr., charged with fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, resisting an officer without violence, possession of marijuana over 20g, possession of cannabis wax, and driving with a suspended license in addition to charges from outstanding warrants for shooting into a building, 2 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of cocaine.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group