Eye on the tropics: Invest 97L expected to bring heavy rain, mudslides to Central America

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s late into hurricane season, but WFTV is continuing to keep an eye on the tropics.

Invest 97L is an area of low pressure in the western Caribbean.

Chances are slim that Invest 97L will develop into anything tropical, Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said.

Crimi said, at last report, there was only a 10% likelihood of tropical development.

WFTV weather graphics (WFTV news staff)

Regardless, Invest 97L is expected to bring pockets of heavy rain to portions of Central America, including Nicaragua and Honduras.

Flash flooding and mudslides are possible.

Morning forecast: Saturday, Nov. 4 (Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com/WFTV)

