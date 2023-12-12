FHP: 3 people killed in crash involving dump truck in Groveland

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Three people have died after a crash in Lake County Tuesday afternoon.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 2 p.m. on County Road 33 near Bridges Road in Groveland.

See a map below:

READ: ‘Florida Joker’ claims Grand Theft Auto VI used his likeness, wants ‘a mil or two’

Troopers say it involved an SUV and a dump truck.

All three crash victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers did not specify which of the two vehicles the victims occupied.

FHP Traffic Homicide Investigators say they’re still trying to determine the sequence of events leading up to the crash.

READ: Palm Bay police investigate crash that left 1 woman dead as possible hit & run

No other details were released about what happened or who may have been at fault.

This story is developing. Please stay with WFTV as more information comes into our newsroom.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group