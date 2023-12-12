Palm Bay police investigate crash that left 1 woman dead as possible hit & run

PALM BAY, Fla. — Palm Bay police say they’re investigating a woman’s death as possibly being the result of a hit-and-run crash.

Palm Bay police officers went to the area of Babcock St. and San Soving St. just before 10 p.m. Monday in response to 911 calls reporting a person who may have been hit by a vehicle.

Officers arrived to find a woman lying in the roadway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Palm Bay police Identified the woman Tuesday as 66-year-old Darlene Stanley.

According to the police department, the crash that killed Stanley is currently being investigated as a possible hit-and-run crash.

They’re asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call them at 321-952-3456, extension 1156.

