FHP: Dump truck driver killed in Marion County crash

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Marion County man died Tuesday in a crash involving a dump truck, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash occurred on County Road 225A, just south of NW 79 Avenue Road, near the World Equestrian Center in Ocala.

According to FHP, a dump truck loaded with dirt was traveling northbound on County Road 225A when the driver crossed over the center line and left the roadway to the west.

Troopers say the truck continued onto the grass shoulder and collided with a concrete barrier wall.

According to Marion County Fire Rescue, a 911 caller reported seeing the truck go through the wall and into an adjacent golf course before bystanders attempted to gain access to the driver.

Fire Rescue crews responded to the crash scene and immediately deployed extrication tools while paramedics tried to make their way to the driver.

Despite their efforts, the driver was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

He was identified by FHP as a 44-year-old man from Dunnellon. Troopers say he was using a seatbelt before the crash.

FHP crash investigators say they’re still trying to determine what caused the driver to lose control of the dump truck.

No other injuries were reported.

