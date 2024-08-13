Video shows moments before deputy shoots, kills suspect inside Orange County 7-Eleven

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff’s Office released body camera video of a deputy-involved shooting at a 7-Eleven.

The shooting happened on July 12 at the gas station on West Oak Ridge Road.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said that deputies from the OCSO Gang Unit were conducting surveillance on a suspect.

They followed the man after he left a house with a Glock with an extended magazine.

Mina said that Gang Unit deputies contacted patrol deputies, who approached the suspect at a nearby 7-Eleven.

Investigators said the man reached for the gun in his waistband, and a deputy shot him while another deputy struggled to get the gun away.

The man later died from his injuries.

See the video below.

