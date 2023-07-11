Multiple morning crashes involving semis cause delays on I-75 in Ocala

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Three early-morning crashes led to major delays on I-75 in Marion County Tuesday.

It all started just before 6 a.m. with reports of a vehicle collision in the northbound lanes near Blighton Rd.

Ocala Fire Rescue arrived to find two separate single-vehicle crashes. One involved a pickup truck that was hauling a moving trailer, according to the fire department.

The other crash involved a semi-truck that was blocking the outside lane of traffic.

According to Ocala Fire Rescue, no injuries were reported in either crash, but there was “extensive damage” to the guardrail.

Just over two hours later, Ocala Fire Rescue responded to the same area for another incident involving a semi.

Around 8:30 a.m., emergency crews were dispatched to the same area where they found a jackknifed semi and a pickup truck on its roof on the Highway 27 overpass, blocking all southbound lanes of traffic.

According to Ocala Fire Rescue, the driver of the pickup truck was ejected and taken to the hospital with traumatic injuries. The driver of the semi didn’t report any injuries.

Drivers were encouraged to seek alternate routes or avoid the area altogether throughout much of the morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the roadway is now clear.

