Orange County commissioners to consider ballot amendment aimed at protecting rural land

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Voters could soon make it more difficult for developers to build on rural land in Orange County.

The Board of County Commissioners will consider adding an amendment to the November ballot that would let voters decide whether to establish a rural boundary.

On Monday night, the county’s Charter Review Commission took up the matter and decided to hand it off to county commissioners.

If approved, the amendment would require any future changes to density within the boundary to have super majority support from county officials, as opposed to a simple majority that’s currently in place.

Attorneys for developers have voiced strong opposition to the amendment and one told Channel 9 he believes the effort violates state law.

Both sides have acknowledged that if an amendment is added and approved, there will likely be legal challenges.

The topic is up for discussion as a non-agenda item at Tuesday’s Board of County Commissioners meeting.

