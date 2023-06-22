Titusville pharmacist accused of distributing oxycodone, methadone without medical purpose

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A well-known Titusville pharmacist is facing a felony indictment Thursday afternoon after being accused of distributing oxycodone and methadone without a legitimate medical purpose.

Basil Itani, 46, is currently facing a six-count federal indictment. Itani is listed as the head pharmacist for Itani Family Pharmacy in Titusville.

Itani was arrested at the pharmacy on Monday night, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office. According to court documents, the allegations include knowingly and intentionally dispensing a controlled substance containing a detectable amount of oxycodone outside the usual course of professional practice, and not for a legitimate medical purpose.

Itani is also accused of a violation involving a mixture of a substance containing methadone.

The state health department said it could neither confirm nor deny the existence of a complaint or investigation until 10 days after a finding of probable cause by the appropriate probably cause panel for that board.

Itani has already entered a plea deal of not guilty in his criminal case.

“MR. Itani has been very involved and very giving in the community for decades, and he’s got so much support from family, so much support from friends and the community as a whole,” said his attorney, Rajan Joshi. “We’re not going to comment at this point on the allegations in the indictment but we are very hopeful for a very positive resolution.”

