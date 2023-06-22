Nearly naked driver accused of fleeing deputies, driving around elementary school track

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies said they arrested a man wearing only socks and small piece of fabric tied around his waist after he crashed into multiple vehicles and fled law enforcement by driving around an elementary school track.

Flagler County deputies said a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer first tried to pull Stephen Peterson, 22, of Port Orange, over after he watched him crash into several vehicles at the intersection of State Road 100 East and Old Kings Road South.

Deputies said Peterson fled at a high rate of speed and then drove around the running track at Old Kings Elementary School.

Deputies said Peterson then drove into the Flagler County Landfill property and into a wooded area between the landfill and I-95.

Deputies said both Peterson and his passenger, identified as Victoria Averill, 20, were removed from the vehicle by deputies and placed under arrest. Deputies said Peterson was naked except for socks and a small covering wrapped around his waist.

“It is unknown why the male was not wearing more clothing,” deputies said.

Peterson is accused of fleeing and eluding, leaving the scene of a crash with damage to vehicle or property, resisting an officer without violence, trespassing on school grounds, possession of marijuana under 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia/equipment. Averill is accused of trespassing on school grounds, possession of marijuana under 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia/equipment.

“Just when you think you’ve seen and heard everything - a naked driver causes multiple hit and run crashes, flees from law enforcement, resists arrest and then has to be dragged out naked from his car to be arrested,” Sheriff Rick Staly said.

