TODAY: Gov. DeSantis to hold news conference on Tropical Storm Debby at 7:30 a.m.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to hold a news conference on Sunday regarding Tropical Storm Debby.
DeSantis declared a state of emergency on Friday for most of Florida’s counties.
The governor is expected to speak at the State Emergency Operations Center at 7:30 a.m.
He’ll be joined by:
- Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie
- Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue
- Adjutant General of the Florida National Guard Major General John Haas
