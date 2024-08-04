RSS SND

TODAY: Gov. DeSantis to hold news conference on Tropical Storm Debby at 7:30 a.m.

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

Gov. Ron DeSantis to hold news conference on Tropical Storm Debby Sunday morning FILE IMAGE: Gov. Ron DeSantis (WFTV Staff)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to hold a news conference on Sunday regarding Tropical Storm Debby.

DeSantis declared a state of emergency on Friday for most of Florida’s counties.

The governor is expected to speak at the State Emergency Operations Center at 7:30 a.m.

He’ll be joined by:

  • Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie
  • Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue
  • Adjutant General of the Florida National Guard Major General John Haas

