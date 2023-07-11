UCF basketball coach Johnny Dawkins looking forward to Big-12 competition

ORLANDO, Fla. — University of Central Florida Athletics are officially part of the Big-12 Conference and the transition is expected to be a challenge as the level of competition increases.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

That’s expected to be the case for the Knights Men’s Basketball team in particular.

Big-12 men’s basketball has been labeled the toughest league over the last three years.

READ: Gus Malzahn talks Power 5 advantages ahead of Big 12 Media Days

70-percent of the conference clinched a spot in the NCAA Tournament last season, which was a nation-high.

Channel 9 Sports Anchor Jared Oliver talked to Head Coach Johnny Dawkins about the transition.

Having played at the highest level of college hoops himself- going back to his days as Duke Blue Devils Star- Dawkins says he knows what it’s going to take to compete on a national stage.

READ: Magic draft Anthony Black, Jett Howard in first round of NBA Draft

“All the teams are going to be very very good, well coached...it’s going to be competitive,” Dawkins said. “But you look forward to that.”

Dawkins says he expects his team will have the same approach.

“I’d rather be in games like that every night as a competitor, and our team will feel the same way,” Dawkins said. “By the time we get to that part of the season, they’ll understand what we have to do to be competitive and successful.”

READ: ‘Life will never be the same’: Mikala Jones dead at 44 after freak surfing accident

As for UCF football, Head Coach Gus Malzahn and five players will be in Texas this week for their first round of Big-12 Media Days.

Channel 9 Sports Anchor Alex Walker will be LIVE from Dallas for coverage starting Wednesday. The UCF delegation is scheduled to make their appearance Thursday.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2023 Cox Media Group