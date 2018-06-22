0 Maintaining and restoring your Toyota headlights

They’re your car’s first line of defense when driving at night, in the rain, and in the fog. They warn other drivers that you’re there and keep you safe during low visibility driving. Your car headlights are every bit as important as the engine and making they’re shining bright is essential to having a safe driving experience. Maintaining and even restoring your headlights doesn’t require an expert’s knowledge in auto service and Toyota of Clermont is here to show you just how easy it is to keep your headlights working perfectly.

Replacing your headlight bulbs

Your Clermont Toyota is going to suffer wear and tear as you drive it and your car headlights are no exception. Over time your headlight bulbs will fade and eventually burn out and/or your assembly cover will get fogged and not enough light will be able to get through to illuminate your way while driving. Letting these issues persist will put you and other drivers at risk and they should be fixed as quickly as possible. Here are some tips on how to keep your headlights shining bright straight from our Clermont auto service techs:

Research replacement bulbs. When you notice your headlights starting to dim and fade, it’s time to look for some replacement bulbs. There are several options to choose from when it comes to replacements, all with different characteristics like lifespan, brightness/intensity, and performance. Some common replacement bulb types include:

LED

Laser

HID/Arc

Incandescent/Halogen

If you’re uncertain as to which car headlight works best for your vehicle, our Clermont auto service techs are always here to answer any questions you have.

Replace your fading bulbs. Luckily, replacing burnt out car headlight bulbs is very straightforward and doesn’t require you to be a master in auto service. Just open your car hood, look to the bottom left and right-hand corners (closest to you) and near the back of the headlight assembly. Usually, the headlight assembly will be located there, and you can unscrew the bulb socket and replace the old bulb with a new one.

Always replace bulbs in pairs. To keep your car headlights’ lifespans the same for easy replacement the next time they fade, make sure to replace them in pairs.

Restoring foggy car headlights. If it’s not the bulbs, then it’s likely a foggy headlight assembly cover. Debris and residue can build up on your headlights and cause them to shine less bright over time. Having our Clermont auto service department restore them for you is always an option, but if you’re looking for more of a DIY approach, here are some instructions on how to effectively use a restoration kit on your headlights:

Clean the area around the headlights. To make sure debris doesn’t enter your car headlight assembly and scratches don’t form during sanding, make sure to give your Toyota a bath. If not a total car wash, be sure to clean the area around the headlight assembly.

Use plenty of painter’s tape. Painter’s tape will keep the area surrounding your car headlight free of polish and scratches that may form during sanding.

Let the sanding begin. Use the rough pad or sandpaper included in your restoration kit and start buffing the area. Using an orbital sander is recommended by our Clermont auto service techs to speed the process along.

Buff and polish. After sanding the area, it’s time to fill in the scratches and make it shine. Apply polish to the headlight cover and use a soft cloth to buff the area until it’s clear.

Don’t want to invest in a car headlight restoration kit? Using toothpaste and baking soda is always a quick and easy way to restore your headlights.

Let Toyota of Clermont get your headlights shining again

If you’re not big on the DIY route or it isn’t working for you, then come visit our auto service department at Toyota of Clermont! We have all your car headlight needs under one roof to get you back to driving safely. Give us a call at (352) 404 – 7000 to schedule your auto service appointment or visit us at 16851 State Road 50, just off the Florida Turnpike.

