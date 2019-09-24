0 Child passenger safety tips: How to use your car seat properly

Do you know how to properly use your car seat? Believe it or not, there’s a lot more to it than just snapping it into your LATCH system, buckling in your small one, and hitting the road. Toyota of Clermont is here to help - we have great car seat safety tips gathered during Child Passenger Safety Week, and we’re here to share them with you!

Learn more about Child Passenger Safety Week

What is Child Passenger Safety Week, though? Basically, this awareness campaign is sponsored by the NHTSA in order to teach parents how to safely install and use their car seats. According to statistics, almost half of all car seats are installed improperly, putting the children who ride in them in major danger, especially in the face of an accident or collision. That’s why it’s so essential to understand how to buy, install, and safely use a car seat.

Ready to get started? Check out these three car seat safety tips from Toyota of Clermont!

Tip 1: Choose your seat carefully.

You want to make sure you have the right seat for your child - they’re not one-size-fits-all. Infants require different seats than toddlers, and they all have both height and weight limits that you should pay special attention to so you can ensure your child fits properly and has the right protection. Additionally, you’ll want to pay attention to recommendations for front- and rear-facing car seats - children should be kept rear-facing as long as they comfortably can. And don’t forget to consider a booster seat once they’ve outgrown their car seat; a booster can ensure a regular car seat belt fits them properly.

Tip 2: Install it correctly.

You may think it’s as simple as clicking the seat into place, but there’s more to it than that. Our Clermont Toyota dealership strongly recommends following the instructions and tutorials provided by the manufacturer. However, you can also take an extra step and bring your vehicle to a Certified Child Passenger Safety Tech - you can typically find them at fire stations and police stations. They can show you how to install a car seat safely and check your work if the seat is already in place.

Tip 3: Register the seat

When you buy a new seat, it’ll come with a pre-paid registration card that you’re supposed to fill out and send back to the manufacturer. Why? Because then the seat is registered and the manufacturer can easily and quickly contact you if there’s ever an issue or recall for it. Be sure to send it in as soon as you install the seat!

