If there was a simple way to reduce your chances of getting into an accident, would you use it? The answer is yes across the board for drivers. The good news is, there is a simple way to do just that! Toyota of Clermont is here to talk to you about distracted driving, why it’s dangerous, and how you can stop it to lower your chances of getting into a car accident.

Don’t let distracted driving get you into a car accident

What is distracted driving? Basically, exactly what it sounds like – being distracted when you’re behind the wheel. When you’re in the driver’s seat, it’s your responsibility to ensure that your full attention is on driving your vehicle and that you’re not paying attention to anything else. It’s a very dangerous habit to be distracted behind the wheel, yet so many drivers do it. Toyota of Clermont is here to help you kick distracted driving to the curb – check out these safe driving tips!

1. Put away your cell phone. It’s tempting to take the call or answer a text or even check your Instagram while you’re in slow-moving traffic, but don’t do it. Your eyes and your mind are off the road, so you’re a lot less likely to be able to react quickly enough to avoid an accident. Lock your phone and put it away so you’re not tempted to use it, and use Bluetooth and voice recognition if you need to make an important call.

2. Don’t eat in the car. Eating a light snack is OK to do when you’re in the driver’s seat, but trying to eat a big meal or something that’s messy can definitely distract you from your responsibilities. Save the messy, large meals for when you stop.

3. Do your personal grooming at home. Avoid putting on makeup, styling hair, getting dressed, or conducting any other personal grooming behind the wheel. Finish it up at home, even if it means getting ready a few minutes earlier.

4. Keep your eyes on the road. Avoid taking your eyes off the road ahead of you to use the radio, play with your phone, talk to other passengers, or look for something in your bag. It’s important to always pay close attention to the road and your surroundings and use defensive driving so you can react quickly if an accident is about to occur.

5. Set your drive time up before you leave the driveway. Adjust your A/C, choose a playlist, and get comfortable BEFORE you hit the road in your Clermont Toyota. That way you’re paying attention to driving instead of all of these adjustments.

6. Organize your car. When you have things rolling around in your car, it can be a BIG distraction. Keep your car clean and organized so you can focus on what’s important.

