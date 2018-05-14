0 Toyota of Clermont shares 7 tips to avoid flat tires

Flat tires can be a real bummer. They bring your drive time to a halt and if your flat results from a blowout, they can even be dangerous. You know how to change a flat tire, but do you know how to prevent one from happening in the first place? Toyota of Clermont is here with 7 tips to help stop flat tires before they start!

Use these tips to save money and time when it comes to car tires

Tip #1: Stay up-to-date on all tire recalls. Recalls can inform you if your car tire has a defect that can lead to a flat or blowout; that way, you can swap the tire out before it happens. Visit the NHTSA’s website to sign up for recalls and always ask your auto service techs!

Tip #2: Don’t buy cheap tires. Buying car tires can be expensive, but it’s a worthy investment for your money. You want quality tires that are thick, puncture-resistant, and durable. You can shop around for deals, but remember – you get what you pay for.

Tip #3: Stay on top of air pressure. If your tire is too full or running low on air, you’re more likely to face a blowout or flat. Regularly check and fill your tires to the recommended PSI, which you can find in the owner’s manual or on the panel inside the driver’s side door.

Tip #4: Don’t rely on a spare tire. Spare car tires are meant to travel short distances at low speeds – basically, they’re a band-aid fix. If you get a flat and find yourself driving on a spare, visit your Orlando Toyota service center to get a real tire put on as soon as possible.

Let Toyota of Clermont keep your tires in top condition

Tip #5: Keep an eye on condition. If you notice things like uneven wear or damage like bubbles, bulges, or blisters, then bring your ride in to have your car tires checked over by our techs. They can rotate your tires and repair damage, but you may need a whole new tire if the situation is dire enough.

Tip #6: Don’t overload your car tires. Your tires’ load rafting number can be found on the sidewall, and you never want to exceed this number – it can cause a blowout or flat.

Tip #7: Stay away from construction sites. Nails and screws are huge causes of flat tires, so avoid driving on or around construction sites to lessen the chances of getting one stuck in your tire. You should also avoid poorly maintained roads to stay away from potholes.

Another part of keeping your tires in good condition is regular service! Have them rotated and balanced on a routine basis. Bring your vehicle to our Clermont Toyota service center and let our techs get you on a tire care schedule.

Ready to set up an appointment or need to repair or replace a flat? Call Toyota of Clermont today. Our service center is open seven days a week at (352) 404-7000.

