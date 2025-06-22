Central Florida expects hot, sunny morning with afternoon storms

ORLANO, Fla. — Central Florida will experience heat and sunshine this morning, with isolated storms expected to develop in the afternoon.

Temperatures are forecasted to reach the upper 80s along the coast and the lower 90s inland.

Although the heat index might rise slightly, the presence of dry air is expected to prevent it from exceeding 100 degrees.

Rain chances are highest for areas south of Orlando, with the best opportunity for a passing storm occurring between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The weather pattern over the next few days indicates continued warming temperatures and decreasing rain chances.

Residents in Central Florida should prepare for a warm day with potential afternoon storms, particularly in areas south of Orlando.

