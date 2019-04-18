0 Is a pickup truck the right vehicle for you?

Is owning a pickup truck right for you? Our new Toyota trucks are pretty incredible drive time options. They’re adaptable, stylish, performance-driven, and capable of just about anything. However, they’re not for everyone. There are pros and cons to driving a pickup truck so Toyota of Clermont is here to help you figure them out BEFORE you sign the dotted line. Let’s discuss!

Pros of owning a pickup truck

What are the benefits to driving a Clermont Toyota truck? Here are some of the highlights you can look forward to.

#1: More power in terms of performance.

New Toyota trucks offer more horsepower and more torque due to the larger engines under the hood. This means you’ll be able to tow AND haul a lot more than your typical car or compact SUV. The Clermont Toyota Tundra, for example, can tow up to 10,000lbs with ease. If you need a vehicle tough enough for any job, a truck is your answer.

#2: More space both in the cabin and in the cargo area.

You’ll find more space in the cabin AND in the cargo area when it comes to pickup trucks. The cabs are no longer cramped – depending on which one you choose, you can easily seat up to five and still have room to spare. When it comes to the bed, the possibilities are endless. You can haul everything from luggage to furniture and many trucks come with convenient features like deck rail systems with tie-down cleats for security.

#3: More off-roading capabilities.

Taking things off the pavement is within your reach when it comes to our Clermont Toyota trucks. These vehicles come decked out with features like four-wheel drive, active traction control, all-terrain tires, skid plates, CRAWL control, multi-terrain select, skid plates, and more to ensure your time off road is secure, safe, and as adventure-worthy as possible.

Cons of owning a pickup truck

Like we said, our Clermont Toyota trucks aren’t for everyone. Some drivers are just better suited for cars, SUVs, or minivans. If any of these perceived cons are deal breakers for you, you may want consider a vehicle other than a truck.

#1: Less fuel efficiency.

The trade-off for all that extra horsepower and torque is that your fuel efficiency will go down – it’s just the price you pay for a larger engine, more power, and a larger vehicle.

#2: Less variety.

There are fewer truck models out on the market than cars or SUVs. Luckily, while there’s a lack of variety in terms of models, there are endless accessories, parts, and packages that allow you to easily customize your ride.

#3: More vehicle to maneuver.

If maneuvering a large vehicle isn’t your style, keep in mind that trucks have a lot more to move around because they’re larger than cars and compact SUVs.

